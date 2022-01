Arthur H Babcock Jr., 72, of East Waterford, PA entered into rest Jan. 8, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Nyack, NY, he was raised in Stony Point, NY. His Military service was with the U.S. Navy Seabees. Art’s sincerest desire was for all to...

EAST WATERFORD, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO