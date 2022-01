Former Sporting Kansas City defender Ike Opara has been appointed as the assistant coach of Sporting Kansas City II, the club announced today. Opara, a two-time MLS Defender of the Year who won the 2013 MLS Cup and two Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup championships in six seasons with Sporting from 2013-2018, will join Sporting KC II head coach and longtime teammate Benny Feilhaber in leading the club during the inaugural 2022 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. The new league will kick off in March and more information, including the 2022 schedule and competition details, will be announced soon.

