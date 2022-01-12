ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno medical facility offering drive-thru rapid COVID-19 tests

By Jason Oliveira
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22EgHx_0dj5FeGM00

If you're in need of fast COVID-19 test results, one Fresno medical center is offering drive-through rapid testing.

The clinic is seeing an uptick in demand right now, but it's still able to give you results in a matter of minutes.

It comes in the wake of holiday gatherings and concerns about the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

"In the past three weeks, we've really spiked up," EveryDay Healthcare Supervisor Gilbert Bustos said.

EveryDay Healthcare in Central Fresno is one of the few local clinics performing rapid COVID testing with results given while you wait in your car.

There are no appointments but people start lining up early to try to beat the rush.

RELATED: Long lines return for COVID-19 testing throughout Fresno

When we arrived Tuesday morning, dozens of vehicles were already wrapped around the corner and down several blocks.

"Once we pull you in, we get your paperwork going. The process is pretty quick. Staff will come out and swab you and 15 minutes from when they swab you, you'll get the results in hand," Bustos said.

EveryDay Healthcare officials say most insurance companies cover the cost of the rapid test.

"It's great because we bill your insurance, so you don't have to pay anything out of pocket," he said.

According to Bustos, EveryDay Healthcare has the ability to test hundreds of people a day and get them results within minutes because unlike other testing locations, this one has several testing machines on site.

"These are machine antigen use and so they're 99.6% accurate," he said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Cars
Fresno, CA
Health
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Fresno, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Medical Facility#Drive Thru#Covid#Insurance#Omicron#Everyday Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
37K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy