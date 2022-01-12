Fresno medical facility offering drive-thru rapid COVID-19 tests

If you're in need of fast COVID-19 test results, one Fresno medical center is offering drive-through rapid testing.

The clinic is seeing an uptick in demand right now, but it's still able to give you results in a matter of minutes.

It comes in the wake of holiday gatherings and concerns about the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

"In the past three weeks, we've really spiked up," EveryDay Healthcare Supervisor Gilbert Bustos said.

EveryDay Healthcare in Central Fresno is one of the few local clinics performing rapid COVID testing with results given while you wait in your car.

There are no appointments but people start lining up early to try to beat the rush.

When we arrived Tuesday morning, dozens of vehicles were already wrapped around the corner and down several blocks.

"Once we pull you in, we get your paperwork going. The process is pretty quick. Staff will come out and swab you and 15 minutes from when they swab you, you'll get the results in hand," Bustos said.

EveryDay Healthcare officials say most insurance companies cover the cost of the rapid test.

"It's great because we bill your insurance, so you don't have to pay anything out of pocket," he said.

According to Bustos, EveryDay Healthcare has the ability to test hundreds of people a day and get them results within minutes because unlike other testing locations, this one has several testing machines on site.

"These are machine antigen use and so they're 99.6% accurate," he said.