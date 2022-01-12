ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Break-ins frustrate small business owners in Southeast Portland

KGW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness owners on Southeast Division Street...

www.kgw.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Djokovic back in detention, continues to fight deportation

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was back in immigration detention Saturday after his legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia for being unvaccinated for COVID-19 was moved to higher court. A Federal Court hearing has been scheduled for Sunday, a day before the men’s No. 1-ranked tennis...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Hill

Supreme Court handcuffs Biden on vaccinations

The Supreme Court’s ruling against vaccine-or-test rules for businesses dealt a major blow to the Biden administration's efforts to combat the pandemic, leaving them without many more tools to boost the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19. Private businesses can decide for themselves whether to impose a mandate, but...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Ukraine hacks add to worries of cyber conflict with Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hackers on Friday temporarily shut down dozens of Ukrainian government websites, causing no major damage but adding to simmering tensions while Russia amasses troops on the Ukrainian border. Separately, in a rare gesture to the U.S. at a time of chilly relations, Russia said it had arrested members of a major ransomware gang that targeted U.S. entities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ins#Southeast Division Street
The Hill

The fates of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump

The 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol have increasingly become pariahs as their party moves in the opposite direction. When the 10 GOP House members, along with seven of the party’s senators, joined Democrats on Trump’s impeachment,...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy