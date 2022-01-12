ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc Unified closes COVID-19 testing to community amid high demand

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
COVID-19 testing that has been available at Lompoc Unified School District campuses is now only open to students, parents, guardians, and district employees.

The district says due to high demand, the company performing the testing can no longer accommodate other community members at this time.

The free testing has been happening at rotating campuses since last fall.

Registration is not required but will ensure a faster experience on site.

The testing sites are also being used for contact tracing.

