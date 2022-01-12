ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Landmine-hunting hero rat dies in Cambodia after stellar career

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AvGEP_0dj5DTQp00
Magawa, a mine detection rat, pictured with his previous handler So Malen at the Apopo visitor centre in Siem Reap.

A landmine-hunting rat that was awarded a gold medal for heroism for clearing ordnance from the Cambodian countryside has died.

Magawa, a giant African pouched rat originally from Tanzania, helped clear mines from about 225,000 square metres of land – the equivalent of 42 football pitches – over the course of his career.

After detecting more than 100 landmines and other explosives, Magawa retired in June last year.

Magawa passed away “peacefully” this weekend at the age of eight, said the Belgian charity Apopo, which trained him.

“All of us at Apopo are feeling the loss of Magawa and we are grateful for the incredible work he’s done,” the group said.

Apopo said Magawa was in good health and spent most of last week playing with his usual enthusiasm.

But towards the weekend “he started to slow down, napping more and showing less interest in food in his last days”, the charity said.

Apopo trained Magawa to detect the chemical compounds in explosives by rewarding him with tasty treats – his favourites being bananas and peanuts.

He would alert deminers by scratching the earth after using “his amazing sense of smell”.

Magawa was able to cover an area the size of a tennis court in 30 minutes, something that would take four days using a conventional metal detector.

In September 2020, the rodent won the animal equivalent of Britain’s highest civilian honour for bravery because of his uncanny knack for uncovering landmines and unexploded ordnance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26KdI9_0dj5DTQp00
An African giant pouched rat sniffing for traces of landmine explosives at Apopo’s training facility in Morogoro, Tanzania. Photograph: Carl de Souza/AFP/Getty Images

Magawa was the first rat to receive a medal from British veterinary charity PDSA in the 77 years of the awards, joining an illustrious band of brave canines, felines – and even a pigeon.

Millions of landmines were laid in Cambodia during the country’s nearly three-decade civil war which ended in 1998, causing tens of thousands of casualties.

Three Cambodian deminers were killed on Monday by anti-tank landmines that exploded as they tried to remove them, just 20 minutes after a man burning vegetation on his farm was killed by war-era ordnance in the same village.

Comments / 7

Related
The Independent

Human-raised chimp sent to Kenya to learn how to live with other apes beaten to death by fellow chimpanzees

A chimpanzee that had been raised by humans died last week after it was killed by other chimpanzees in a sanctuary in Kenya where it was being slowly integrated.On 17 December the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya announced in a statement on Facebook that the female chimpanzee named Baran, 4, had died just months after it was brought to the sanctuary to be integrated with other chimpanzees." width="500">The sanctuary said that Baran had undergone a successful 90-day quarantine period as stipulated by the Director of Veterinary Services and enforced by Kenya Wildlife Services. She had been moved to the main...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunting#Pouched Rat#Earth#Cambodian#African#Belgian#British#Pdsa
TMZ.com

Australian Golfer's Clubs Attacked By Giant Crab In Wild Video

A golfer in Australia is now in the market for a new driver ... 'cause a giant crab destroyed his on the course. The crazy scene happened Down Under recently ... when a golfer stepped away from his bag for just a few moments and returned to find a massive robber crab hugging his clubs.
ANIMALS
Seattle Times

Magawa, rat that hunted land mines, dies in retirement

Magawa, a rat who spent most of his life sniffing out land mines in Cambodia and was recognized for his lifesaving contributions, died last weekend, the nonprofit that trained him said in a statement Tuesday. The African giant pouched rat was part of the “HeroRAT” initiative run by the Belgian...
ANIMALS
BBC

How Magawa the rat was trained to detect mines

A rat bred in Tanzania, which helped locate more than a 100 landmines in Cambodia, has died at the age of eight. The rodent, a giant African pouched rat known as Magawa, was even awarded a medal for his heroism. BBC World News’s Geeta Guru-Murthy spoke to the head of...
ANIMALS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rat who detected land mines in Cambodia dies in retirement

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — A land mine-detecting rat in Cambodia who received a prestigious award for his life-saving duty has died in retirement, the charity for which he had worked has announced. Magawa, an African giant pouched rat, passed away last weekend, said an announcement on...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
My Clallam County

Magawa, a rat recognized as a hero for detecting landmines, dead at 8

(LONDON) — Magawa, a rat credited with finding over 100 landmines and explosives in Cambodia, is dead at age 8. The African giant pouched male rat was the most successful landmine detecting rat for the nonprofit APOPO — a Tanzania-based group that trains the species to detect landmines and tuberculosis — dubbing them “HeroRATs.”
ANIMALS
abc17news.com

Magawa, the ‘hero rat’ who sniffed out landmines, has died

Magawa, the “hero rat” whose work sniffing out landmines in Cambodia won him a medal for life-saving bravery, has died at the age of 8. The African giant pouched rat found more than 100 landmines and other explosives during his service, according to APOPO, the mine-clearing non-governmental organization that trained him.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

The life-saving 'Mexican wave': Hundreds of thousands of fish in Mexico work together to produce waves to protect them from predatory birds, study finds

Working together in their hundreds of thousands, fish that live in sulphidic springs in Mexico — aptly enough — can produce a Mexican wave that protects against birds. This is the conclusion of researchers from the Leibniz-Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries in Germany who studied sulphur mollies in Teapa Municipality.
ANIMALS
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
golfmagic.com

GIANT CRAB clashes with golfers and then SNAPS CLUB IN HALF!

An incredible video has emerged on social media of a giant crab intruding a game of golf and then snapping a player's club in half. Footage emerged on 9News Australia on Twitter earlier today of a robber crap making its way onto the top of a golf bag on Christmas Island, 1500km west of the Australian mainland.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Bird of prey known as the ‘flying barn door’ spotted in Cornwall

One of Britain’s largest and rarest birds of prey has been spotted in Cornwall following a reintroduction programme launched on the Isle of Wight.White-tailed eagles – known as “flying barn doors” because of their two-metre wingspan – was photographed on Bodmin Moor on Wednesday morning.It is a further boost to the species, which disappeared from the UK during the early 20th century following centuries of persecution.The juvenile, which was captured on camera by amateur photographer Cat Lake, was one of six released on the Isle of Wight in the spring of 2019 as part of a reintroduction programme run by...
ANIMALS
petapixel.com

Oldest Lion in Kenya Captured in Stunning Photos

Professional wildlife photographer Leighton Lum was shooting in Kenya when he came across a lion known as Morani. At 14 years old, Morani is the current title holder for the oldest known lion in a national reserve in the East African country. The 33-year-old photographer captured a series of gorgeous...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

113K+
Followers
45K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy