With Paul Sculthorpe comes an incredible amount of respect, so whenever he makes a prediction, you just have to listen. Having won everything possible as a rugby league star for St Helens, with a total of four Grand Finals, four Challenge Cups and two World Club Challenges, as well as becoming the first (and currently only) player to win the Man of Steel Award on two consecutive occasions, Sculthorpe also conquered the international scene with England and Great Britain.

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO