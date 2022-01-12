Rams HC Sean McVay could be fined for end zone celebration of TD?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

That could prove to be a costly decision.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, McVay could've been flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and his team penalized 15 yards because the coach left "the lateral confines of the bench area" and entered the field as a non-player. Field judge Steve Zimmer ultimately elected to keep his flag in his pocket, but Florio notes the league nevertheless could still fine McVay at some point before next Monday's prime-time playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The NFL's much-maligned crackdown on a variety of acts deemed to be taunting of opponents impacted bank accounts of multiple players throughout the campaign. NFL competition committee members insisted this enforcement was largely about overall player safety, and the same should hold true regarding McVay's mostly harmless actions.

A fine would be a form of insult added to injury for McVay, as his Rams have now dropped six straight games to the Niners following this past Sunday's 27-24 overtime defeat.