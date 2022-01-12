Palm Beach County to offer workshop for first-time homebuyers

Palm Beach County is teaming up with the University of Florida to offer help to first-time homebuyers by hosting a series of workshops.

Participants must attend one 8-hour session or two 4-hour sessions to learn what it takes to own a home and how to get an affordable mortgage.

The classes cost $10 per individual, or couple, and are offered online via Zoom in English and Spanish.

To purchase tickets and to view the home buyer class schedule, click here .

For more information, contact Cyndi Longley here or call 561-233-1744.