ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach County to offer workshop for first-time homebuyers

By Monica Magalhaes, Jesse Friedman
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fi9rV_0dj5D4h900

Palm Beach County is teaming up with the University of Florida to offer help to first-time homebuyers by hosting a series of workshops.

Participants must attend one 8-hour session or two 4-hour sessions to learn what it takes to own a home and how to get an affordable mortgage.

The classes cost $10 per individual, or couple, and are offered online via Zoom in English and Spanish.

To purchase tickets and to view the home buyer class schedule, click here .

For more information, contact Cyndi Longley here or call 561-233-1744.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Palm Beach County, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#The University Of Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy