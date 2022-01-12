Can You Trust Home COVID-19 Test Results?

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The scramble for COVID testing amid the omicron surge continued Friday, but some relief may soon be on the way in the form of free self-testing kits delivered to your home courtesy of the federal government. Starting next Wednesday, you can log onto a new website called covidtests.gov to order four free testing kits per household. The rapid antigen tests will be sent by mail within 7-12 days after ordering. All that’s required is your name and address. But Dr. Monica Gandhi of UCSF is critical of the timing of the free giveaway and whether it’s...

