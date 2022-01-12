ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Can You Trust Home COVID-19 Test Results?

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you can get your hands on one,...

dfw.cbslocal.com

MedicalXpress

For people over 50, even 'mild' COVID‑19 can result in mobility problems

Adults over age 50 who experience mild or moderate COVID-19 are at greater risk of worsening mobility and physical function even if hospitalization is not required to treat the virus, according to new research out of Dalhousie and other Canadian universities. The findings, which used data from the Canadian Longitudinal...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Covid
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
TV & VIDEOS
Health
Public Health
Coronavirus
CBS San Francisco

Feds To Begin Distributing Free At-Home COVID Testing Kits; Here’s How To Get Your Free Tests

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The scramble for COVID testing amid the omicron surge continued Friday, but some relief may soon be on the way in the form of free self-testing kits delivered to your home courtesy of the federal government. Starting next Wednesday, you can log onto a new website called covidtests.gov to order four free testing kits per household. The rapid antigen tests will be sent by mail within 7-12 days after ordering. All that’s required is your name and address. But Dr. Monica Gandhi of UCSF is critical of the timing of the free giveaway and whether it’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Miami

It’s Time To Update Your Mask, But Beware Of Fake Face Coverings

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With COVID cases at an all-time high, medical experts say it is time to upgrade your mask. N95 masks used mainly in healthcare settings and KN95 masks which you see for sale online are considered the gold standard because they filter out 95 percent of particles.“ “They are recommended by the CDC to keep you safer,” said Judy Goldberg who is wearing a KN95 mask for protection. Goldberg and her friend Sharon Mehlman believe they are safer with the N95 masks. “It fits more snugly around the face with fewer openings,” said Goldberg. In general, N95 refers to masks meeting a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mocoshow.com

County Residents Can Now Report Their Rapid, At-Home Test Results on COVID-19 Portal; More Than 200,000 Test Kits Distributed since Jan. 10

More than 200,000 rapid at-home COVID-19 test kits have been distributed to Montgomery County residents in the first four days that kits were made available to residents through Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL). Residents who test themselves with a rapid at-home COVID-19 test can now report their results through the County’s self-reporting portal, available in English and Spanish. Additional language self-reporting will be available soon.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH

