Can You Trust Home COVID-19 Test Results?

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With COVID cases at an all-time high, medical experts say it is time to upgrade your mask.
N95 masks used mainly in healthcare settings and KN95 masks which you see for sale online are considered the gold standard because they filter out 95 percent of particles.“
“They are recommended by the CDC to keep you safer,” said Judy Goldberg who is wearing a KN95 mask for protection.
Goldberg and her friend Sharon Mehlman believe they are safer with the N95 masks. “It fits more snugly around the face with fewer openings,” said Goldberg.
In general, N95 refers to masks meeting a...
