A band of QAnon supporters are set to descended upon Donald Trump’s upcoming Arizona rally, a new report claims. According to Vice, the event scheduled for Saturday will see Arizona state Representative Mark Finchem address the audience as a “special guest speaker”. Rep Finchem has “repeatedly shared QAnon conspiracies on social media and on QAnon-friendly podcasts and media platforms, and last year he headlined a major QAnon conference in Las Vegas,” Vice reports. Joining Mr Finchem on stage will be MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has been at the forefront of false claims of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election.The rally...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO