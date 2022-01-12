Isolation critical for those with symptoms amid test shortage

Testing for COVID-19 is in incredibly high demand as records are being set daily for the number of cases, according to UW Health.

Unfortunately this means those who have symptoms can’t always quickly get in for a test or find a test to confirm if they are sick with COVID-19 or something else.

If you are waiting for a test, the best thing you can do is isolate as if you have COVID-19, said Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health's chief quality officer.

“It’s disheartening to be in this place where so many people are sick and there aren’t enough tests to keep up, but we can’t just pretend we aren’t sick, infect others, and carry on with our lives,” he said.

The demand is so great that patients are showing up to hospital emergency rooms looking for testing, Pothof said.

“The emergency department is already overwhelmed with the number of people seeking care, staffing is stretched thin and you risk infecting vulnerable people seeking care for other medical conditions who are at risk of severe disease or death from COVID-19,” he said. “If you are sick with mild or light symptoms, the best thing you can do is stay home and isolate while you wait for a test to become available.”

People should stay at home, rest, drink plenty of fluids and avoid public areas and public transportation, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When isolating at home, if you live with others, try to stay in one room by yourself, avoid being around others in your household including pets, and monitor your symptoms closely, the CDC guidance states. If symptoms worsen, consult your care provider and take appropriate action at that time.

“Many cases of COVID-19 are mild to moderate and can be treated at home, so if you have symptoms and can’t find a test, assume you are positive and take the appropriate action,” Pothof said.

While testing is in high demand it is still important to try to get tested. To find a test in your area, visit the Department of Health Services testing webpage . If you have symptoms but a rapid test comes back negative, it is still important to seek a more sensitive PCR test before resuming normal activities.