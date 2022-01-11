Northern Michigan From Above: Leelanau State Park

They recently opened up 100% of their ski hills. According to assistant general manager Kevin McKinley, they are the first in northern Michigan to be 100% open. From tubing to skiing, there are lots of winter activities to enjoy at the Otsego County resort. And they tell us they book up fast! They recommend jumping on booking your dates for your favorite activity before they sell out.

