ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leelanau County, MI

Northern Michigan From Above: Leelanau State Park

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00EBPB_0dj5BvAJ00

In today’s Northern Michigan From Above, Noah Jurik takes us above the Leelanau State Park on a bone-chilling morning to capture some of the snow-covered dunes.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Treetops Thursday: Ski Hills 100% Open

They recently opened up 100% of their ski hills. According to assistant general manager Kevin McKinley, they are the first in northern Michigan to be 100% open. From tubing to skiing, there are lots of winter activities to enjoy at the Otsego County resort. And they tell us they book up fast! They recommend jumping on booking your dates for your favorite activity before they sell out.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leelanau County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Leelanau County, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
County
Leelanau County, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Michigan
9&10 News

Why Trees and Plants Need Salmon

If you enjoy fishing you probably know when the salmon start heading up stream in the fall to reproduce. But what happens after the salmon spawn and die?. Salmon feed in the depths of the Great Lakes and swim up rivers and streams all around Michigan to reproduce and ultimately die.
SCIENCE
9&10 News

Sights and Sounds: Chirping Birds

Even though spring is still months away, chirping birds are a good reminder of what’s to come. In today’s Sights and Sounds of Northern Michigan, photojournalist Greg Miller brings us those chirping birds.
ANIMALS
9&10 News

‘Chill Out for Winter Safety’ Has Tips To Staying Safe

Munson Healthcare’s Chill Out for Winter Safety program raises awareness to preventable injuries during winter activities. The mission is inspired by tragedy. A child dies from an unintentional injury every 30 seconds. And millions of children receive injuries that impact the rest of their lives. Lives are changed forever,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy