Missouri bills would ban critical race theory and increase parental rights in education

T he Missouri Legislature debated multiple bills Tuesday that seek to ban the teaching of critical race theory in the state's K-12 schools and give parents a say in their children's education.

The first piece of proposed legislation, now in committee, would forbid the teaching of critical race theory in state schools, according to a report .



Critical race theory and other closely related ideologies argue that the United States is inherently racist and that skin color is used to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between white and nonwhite people. Critics claim it delegates all white people to the role of oppressors and all people of color to victims.

WATCH: THE 'BUS' IS HEADED BACK TO SCHOOL

"This bill in no way is trying to stop kids from thinking," Rep. Nick Schroer, a Republican and the sponsor of the bill, said.

"It's trying to prevent educators [and] prevent institutions from flooding kids with a certain train of thought [and] teaching them this is the only way to think about these situations."

Several opponents of critical race theory said Tuesday that its teachings train white students to feel guilty and ashamed regarding their nation's history, according to the report.

Proponents of the doctrine posit it lifts up the downplayed voices of America, the report noted.

The bill would prohibit the usage of any curriculum that "identifies people or groups of people, entities, or institutions in the United States as inherently, immutably, or systemically sexist, racist, biased, privileged, or oppressed."

However, state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle contested the practicality of comprehensive education bans.

"Couldn't you conceive that those curriculums could include certain general claims or views or facts that might be entirely appropriate to teach in a public school, and then what happens when a public school teaches one?" Rep. Phil Christofanelli, a Republican, asked Schroer.

"Have we prohibited a whole category of thoughts from entering the public school just because they were mentioned in an outside curriculum over which we have no control?"

The second bill before the lawmakers would grant parents and guardians the ability to censor educational materials given to their children "based on such parent's beliefs regarding morality, sexuality, religion, or other issues related to the well-being, education, and upbringing of such parent's child."

It is sponsored by Rep. Doug Richey, a Republican, and it would offer parents and guardians access to school curricula and records.

"We need to send a very clear message that the state of Missouri, if we ever have to choose a side, we will always take the side of parents," Richey said.

If passed, Richey's bill would allow the schools to be sued for violating parental rights, which would result in a $5,000 penalty, according to the report.

Republican Eric Schmitt, the state attorney general, could also file suit against schools for up to $10,000, the report noted.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"Make no mistake: These bills are an attack on Missouri students," Democratic Rep. Paula Brown said. "They have the right to learn in classrooms free from censorship."

Washington Examiner Videos