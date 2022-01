EXCLUSIVE: Neil Sacker has put up a new legal shingle in town. The former Miramax EVP has founded Sacker Entertainment Law Firm. Joining the now ex-Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP partner at the new LA-based venture is former Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP associate Andy Tan, who most recently served as an investment firm in-house counsel Having formally opened the doors soon after the New Year, the duo took the temperature of the changing industry and are offering alternative fee arrangements. Their focus is on a clientele of big screen and small screen producers, financiers, distributors and podcasters “Our mission is to be...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO