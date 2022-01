In case you hadn't noticed by the recent subzero temperatures, winter is in full swing here in Maine and despite the cold, there are a lot of winter outdoor activities Mainers love. Skiing, snowmobiling, ice fishing, snowshoeing, sledding, the list goes on and on. But if you're going to enjoy winter outdoors, you need to make sure you probably gear up with warm clothing.

MAINE STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO