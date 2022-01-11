ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AHCA Recognizes a Beecan Health Skilled Nursing Facility with a Distinguished Bronze Quality Award

By Beecan Health
 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Healthcare Association (AHCA) awarded Royal Terrace Healthcare, A Beecan Health network facility, the prestigious Bronze Quality Award for 2021. Beecan Health provides professional services to...

