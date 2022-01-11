AHCA Recognizes a Beecan Health Skilled Nursing Facility with a Distinguished Bronze Quality Award

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. ("Summit" or the "Company") announced that it has acquired, through a wholly owned subsidiary, eight skilled nursing facilities located in various locations of Georgia on December 30, 2021. The facilities, acquired for a purchase price of approximately $130 million, consist of a total of 826 licensed beds and will be leased back to the operator on a triple net basis. Summit partnered with CIBC and Oxford Finance to fund the debt on the transaction. Combined with an acquisition earlier in 2021, Summit closed on over $150 million in skilled nursing facility portfolio acquisitions last year as the Company continues to partner with strong regional operators.

