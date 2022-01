To-do lists are supposed to be helpful but sometimes they’re just overwhelming. They can also be a source of anxiety when we fail to check something off. WIRED says that life coach, Stacy S. Kim, Ph.D is suggesting that people switch to making a “someday-maybe-later” list instead. “Set aside or postpone tasks to help remove some of the immediate stressors so you can focus,” recommends Kim.

