In an effort to keep residents, visitors, and staff safe, Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) announced new regulations today that require visitors at nursing homes and assisted living facilities to either be vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. This new measure is another crucial action taken by the McKee Administration in the last two months to combat the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. These new requirements go into effect today. In addition to these changes, all visitors must now be masked in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Previously, masking requirements were tied to vaccination status.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 5 DAYS AGO