ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz's Joe Ingles: Questionable Wednesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Ingles (conditioning) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Andy...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cavaliers Nation

Rajon Rondo explains why he thinks he’ll be ‘a lot happier’ on Cavs than on Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo believes that he will be a lot happier in Cleveland after the team acquired him in a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. “I still want to compete at a high level,” Rondo told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears. “I’m still a competitive person. I was fine in L.A. But at the same time, for my mental sake, I do think I will be a lot happier because I do like to compete and be involved. And here I will get an opportunity. It’s all about perspective. I always look at things a couple of different ways. But for me, personally, I wasn’t going crazy on the bench over there, but I was itching to play and have more of an impact.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Ingles
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Another Reunion With Jeff Green, Along With Trading For Suns Big Man Jalen Smith

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets. That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks. Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Cavaliers#The Salt Lake Tribune
numberfire.com

Utah's Joe Ingles (conditioning) available on Wednesday

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (conditioning) will play in Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After a four-game absence for health protocol purposes, Ingles will make his return to the court. In 26.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Ingles to score 20.1 FanDuel points. Ingles' projection includes 8.9 points, 3.5...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Report: Knicks have interest in Atlanta forward Cam Reddish

The New York Knicks are at a turning point in the season, with the trade deadline just a few weeks away. Tom Thibodeau‘s team has struggled this year for a myriad of reasons, ranging from inconsistencies with Julius Randle to poor defense from the team as a whole. Lately, it’s been the offense that has run out of gas and failed to take them to the next level, ranking 27th in points per game at 104.2.
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz G/F Joe Ingles Ejected In First Half Against Cavaliers

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz guard/forward Joe Ingles was ejected in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night at Vivint Arena. The Jazz were already shorthanded due to players being in health and safety protocols that left them without a center. Joe Ingles returned after missing the last couple of games due to being in the health and safety protocols.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy