As we begin the New Year, I am writing to provide updates on leadership appointments and to inform you of our plans for the next few months. As you are aware, Vice President of Advancement and University Relations (AUR) Johanna Wolfe retired in December from the University of Houston-Downtown. The search for our next AUR Vice President is now well underway. I’d like to again thank Johanna for her many years of service and lasting influence. With her departure, Jacob Lipp will now serve as Interim Executive Director of Advancement.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO