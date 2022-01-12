Experts share tips on creating safety plan in wake of fatal Bronx fire

Industry fire experts have tips on what steps to take in order to stay safe in the wake of the fatal apartment building fire in the Bronx.

Investigators say a space heater started the fire and the failure of a self-closing door caused smoke to pour through the hallways and stairwells.

“One of the things we try to do is take the tragedies and get the lessons learned, try not to repeat situations,” says Chief Ronald Siarnicki, of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Fire experts recommend buying space heaters that have met a certain standard, which can be assured by checking for a UL label.

“There will be a UL label somewhere on it to make sure that it's created or built correctly, has a tip over switch, so that if it does fall over it shuts off automatically,” Siarnicki says.

Experts say it is important to have a plan in place before taking action.

“Gather up what you need to do, get everybody together and get out of the house…Closing the door is a huge piece in stopping the spread of toxic smoke and flames. Get out, stay out and close the door on the way out,” says Chief Shane Ray, of the National Fire Sprinkler Association. “But…if you can't see, don't go. Because if you can't see down that hallway, your chances of survival in that smoke are very minimal.”

Experts say that if you are unable to see due to smoke, call 911 and let them know where you are in the building.

“Hanging a towel out your window, or some bright object of clothing out your window, if you can open it. Then close the window, so they know that that's the apartment you are talking about," Ray says.