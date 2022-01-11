ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theatre Review: ‘The Prom’ at The Kennedy Center

The divide between middle America and so-called coastal elites has been much dramatized in recent years, but perhaps one of the most enjoyable incarnations is “The Prom,” a glittering disco ball of a musical, full of fun and charming performances, now at the Kennedy Center. We’re thrown into...
THEATER & DANCE
news9.com

Memorializing John F. Kennedy In Bronze

We see them everywhere – tributes to the men and women who played a role in our history. We see new statues going up, and old ones coming down. But sometimes, we don't even think about the art behind the image. Ivan Schwartz is a classically-trained sculptor who turned...
U.S. POLITICS
WJLA

Spend a night at "The Prom" at the Kennedy Center

7NewsDC — Prom season is still a few months away, but you can get an early dose right now at the Kennedy Center. Actress Kalyn West discussed performing in the Tony nominated musical "The Prom," now playing through January 16th at the Eisenhower Theater.
PERFORMING ARTS
HollywoodLife

Sinead O’Connor’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 4 Children, Including Son Shane

The critically-acclaimed singer has had four children throughout her life. Find out everything you need to know about her three sons and one daughter. Sinéad O’Connor was one of the most critically-acclaimed popstars of the 90s. The 55-year-old Irish singer-songwriter made her musical debut in 1987 with her album The Lion And The Cobra, and she quickly rose to fame with her 1990 sophomore effort I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, which included a chart-topping cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” After a controversial appearance on Saturday Night Live, which included her ripping up a photo of Pope John Paul II, Sinéad faced serious backlash. Despite the controversy, she’s continued to release music, with her most recent album being 2014’s I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss, and she’s anticipated to drop what she described as her final album No Veteran Dies Alone in 2022.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS DFW

Garland Partners With NAACP To Host 33rd Annual MLK Jr. Day Parade

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Garland partnered with the NAACP to host its 33rd annual MLK Day Parade. Cars stretched for miles. It kicked off on Dairy Road at Garden Dr. and ended at the Granville Arts Center. Spectators bundled up in their warm clothing, lined the parade route and honored the civil rights legend. Executive board member of Garland’s NAACP chapter, Timothy Robinson, says although it’s cold, he showed up because the cold weather is miniscule compared to the hardships Dr. King had to face. “If our forefathers can get out and fight through police brutality, animals attacking them, all of those different things that we went through, we can get out and handle a little bit of cold to come out and celebrate his legacy,” he said. If King was still alive, he would be 93 years old.
GARLAND, TX
srqmagazine.com

WBTT Delays Opening of World-Premiere Musical, 'Ruby'

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s world-premiere musical “Ruby,” which was originally scheduled for the 2019-2020 season but delayed due to COVID-19, has been pandemic-delayed once again. Due to positive COVID-19 tests among the production crew of WBTT’s holiday show, “Joyful! Joyful!” that show’s final three sold-out performances were canceled and rehearsals for “Ruby” were put on hold in order to follow CDC guidelines for quarantine and retesting. As of press time, performances of “Ruby” will now begin on January 26. In addition to delaying the opening of “Ruby,” WBTT has decided to cancel the planned January 17 live performance of its annual “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Celebrating His Legacy” program. Instead, WBTT will offer free streaming video from a previous celebration; the show will be available on its website (westcoastblacktheatre.org) from January 17-31.
THEATER & DANCE
Citrus County Chronicle

Kennedy column was wonderful

Nancy Kennedy’s “Remember Jesus” column of Dec. 18 was a wonderful compilation of the life of Jesus, who came to show us the way, the truth and the life of the way we can follow in his footsteps during our life’s journey to make a difference along the volunteer path.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
96.7 The River

Like Old Junk? Mark Your Calendar for Twin Cities Vintage Fest

If you love to go "treasure" hunting for vintage clothing and collectibles, you'll want to mark your calendar for Twin Cities Vintage Fest on January 29th. Twin Cities Vintage Fest (TCVF) is Minnesota’s largest vintage shopping event specializing in 80’s and 90’s vintage. Feel the nostalgia as your browse the vintage pieces from over 1oo vendors hand selected to bring the most variety. Whether you’re bargain hunting or looking for rare collectibles to add to your collection, you’re sure to find it at TCVF.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Conscious Cat

Remembering Ruby: That Time When Ruby and Allegra Helped Me Swap Out the Cable Box

It’s hard to believe Ruby has been gone more than two years after being diagnosed with advanced kidney disease. Some days I still miss my little girl so much, it feels like she just left me yesterday. I’m grateful I have eight years of Ruby’s Reflections on this site to comfort me and remind me of some of the cute things she did when the pain hits, and I love sharing the memories with you.
PETS
CBS Baltimore

National Cherry Blossom Festival Seeks Volunteers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Washington D.C.’s iconic cherry blossom season is around the corner and the nation’s capital is preparing for the annual festival, scheduled from March 20 through April 17. The infamous pink blooms that line the Tidal Basin attract thousands to the District every year. The National Cherry Blossom Festival is seeking volunteers for the following positions: Balloon handlers for the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade (age 16 and older only) “Kite Cops” to enforce safe kite-flying at the Blossom Kite Festival Logistics roles at Petalpalooza Event set-up and breakdown, site maintenance, and more Anyone interested in applying can go to the festival’s site or email volunteer@ncbfdc.org.  
FESTIVAL
FOX21News.com

Meet FOX21's Pet of the Week, Ruby!

Hotel Eleganté to be converted into "low-cost" apartment building. D20 parent pushes for more COVID mitigation measures. With Colorado's students returning to school in person, how safe is your child's classroom from COVID?. Lewis-Palmer hosts first Palmer Lake Outdoor Classic. COVID-19 positivity rate surge. Fire mitigation efforts in Colorado...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Minnesota

Tina Hacker Of Plymouth Is St. Paul Winter Carnival’s Klondike Kate 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Winter Carnival officially opens two weeks from Friday, but it has already crowned its new queen of the gold rush. Tina Hacker from Plymouth was sashed as Klondike Kate 2022 at a ceremony in St. Paul Wednesday night. She is a lifetime singer and performer going back to singing at her parents’ dinner parties when she was a young girl. (credit: Tina Hacker) She says she’s been dreaming about this moment since high school. “I appreciate all of the little things in life,” Hacker said. “I cherish all the wonderful time and experiences I have had with my daughter and granddaughter. They are my heart. I just love love love to sing. I’ve been singing all of my life and I do it whenever I can, be it with the Edina Chorale, doing karaoke or just in my car. It cleanses my soul and brings me joy.” There hasn’t been a Klondike Kate crowned since 2020 due to the pandemic. The Winter Carnival kicks off Friday, Jan. 28. More info on Klondike Kate tradition here.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Mashed

The Biggest Scandals To Ever Hit Ruby Tuesday

Ruby Tuesday has been a staple American dining chain since it was founded in 1972 by Sandy Beall. The restaurant features classic American fare including burgers, fries, chicken, pasta, salads, sandwiches, wraps, desserts, and everything in between. Beall reportedly took $10,000 of his own money plus some dough borrowed from his fraternity brothers and launched the first Ruby Tuesday near their university campus in Knoxville, Tennessee (via Restaurant Business Online). Today, nearly 50 year later, there are over 600 Ruby Tuesday locations across the country and worldwide.
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa Scholar Serves Fellow Students of Color in Her Community

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) — North Bay Students Rising Above scholar Rocío Mondragón Reyes has a very special connection to the non-profit with her job as an SRA advisor, serving other young people of color in her community. On a recent weekday morning, Mondragón Reyes worked on training her new puppy Iggy how to shake paws, walk on a leash and sit. Adopting her new four-legged family member has been just one of the many projects Mondragon Reyes has leaned into since the start of the pandemic. The 24-year-old holds down three jobs. In addition to her role as an Students Rising Above...
SANTA ROSA, CA

