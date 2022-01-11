Ruby Tuesday has been a staple American dining chain since it was founded in 1972 by Sandy Beall. The restaurant features classic American fare including burgers, fries, chicken, pasta, salads, sandwiches, wraps, desserts, and everything in between. Beall reportedly took $10,000 of his own money plus some dough borrowed from his fraternity brothers and launched the first Ruby Tuesday near their university campus in Knoxville, Tennessee (via Restaurant Business Online). Today, nearly 50 year later, there are over 600 Ruby Tuesday locations across the country and worldwide.
Comments / 0