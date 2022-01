It’s been a turbulent start to the year for the major market averages, and tech has been hit the hardest, with the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) down nearly 3% year-to-date. This can be attributed to some anxiety about rate hikes later this year, making it harder to justify the sky-high valuations in several sectors. However, while many investors are rushing to buy story stocks that had their IPO debuts last year, I believe that two names are sitting in plain sight with superior fundamentals and trading at very reasonable valuations. In this update, we’ll look at two buy-the-dip candidates: Amazon (AMZN) and Qualcomm (QCOM).

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO