(Bloomberg) -- The most U.S. inflation in four decades is reviving talk of Bitcoin being a hedge against rising prices and is lifting the coin to its highest in a week. The largest cryptocurrency by market value rose as much as 3.1% to $44,001 Wednesday, following the release of the consumer price index, which climbed 7% in 2021. That means inflation in the U.S. registered its biggest annual gain since 1982. Some market participants had speculated that the increase would be higher.

