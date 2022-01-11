ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Lorry driver who caused A1(M) horror smash which killed three people had been looking at sex sites on his mobile phone

Sunderland Echo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRomanian Ion Nica Onut, 41, was travelling north on the A1(M) in County Durham when he failed to break sufficiently as he searched for "casual sexual partners" online. Durham Crown Court heard he was constantly using his phone at the time of the multi-vehicle smash on July 15 and accessed sites...

www.sunderlandecho.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trucker who killed three in crash ‘had been looking at dating sites’

A lorry driver who ploughed into stationary traffic on a motorway and killed three people had been looking at adult dating sites on his phone moments before, a court was told.Dash cam footage showed Ion Onut’s cab burst into flames and career a further 100m along the A1(M) in County Durham after the initial crash caused an explosion.Onut was jailed for eight years and 10 months at Durham Crown Court after admitting three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.Couple David Daglish and Elaine Sullivan from Seaham, County Durham, and Paul Mullen from Washington Tyne and Wear, died instantly.Onut...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Durham A1 crash: Lorry driver was browsing dating sites

A lorry driver who was browsing dating sites at the wheel has been jailed for a crash that killed three people. David Daglish, 57, and Elaine Sullivan, 59, of Seaham, and Paul Mullen, 51, of Washington, died in the crash on the A1(M) in County Durham last July. Ion Onut,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mullen
Shropshire Star

Driver airlifted to hospital after lorry crash had walked away from scene

A car driver who was airlifted to hospital after a crash involving a lorry had initially walked away from the scene, police have said. Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision on the A442 near the turning for Hampton Loade on Tuesday. A Bridgnorth Police statement read: "Did you...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Phone#Three Deaths#Sex#Traffic Collisions#Romanian#Durham Crown Court#Lgv#Vauxhall Crossland#Toyota
Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father admits dog attack death charge over killing of 12-day-old baby

A father whose 12-day-old baby was killed by the family pet has admitted to being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog.Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was mauled to death by the Chow Chow cross at his home in Doncaster in September 2020.Dad Stephen Joynes, 36, admitted the offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.Mother Abigail Ellis, 28, has denied the same charge and will appear at court again on 11 February when prosecutors will make a further decision on the case. A trial is provisionally set for July.The couple were both released on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Daily Mail

Husband of mother-of-five, 35, found drowned in a lake is released from custody and walks free from court after prosecutors dropped murder charge against him

Prosecutors have today dropped a murder charge against the husband of a mother-of-five who was found drowned in a lake. Andrius Vengalis, 46, was accused of killing Lithuanian-born Egle Vengaliene, 35, by holding her under the water at Brandon Country Park, Suffolk, in April last year. A court heard a...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Girlfriend Sentenced in Killing of Girl, 3, Who Begged to Live with Grandparents Instead of Dad's Home

A Kansas woman has been sentenced to 31 years in prison after pleading guilty to her role in killing her boyfriend's 3-year-daughter in 2020. On Nov. 3, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, 34, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty in Wyandotte County Court to one count of second-degree murder, one count of abuse of a child under the age of six and two counts of interference with a law enforcement officer in the death of Olivia Jansen, online court records show.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

'Whoever Did This Horrific Act is Truly Evil,' Father And 2 Sons Found Dead In Possible Triple Murder

An Illinois father and his two sons have been found dead inside their home over the weekend, and police are calling their deaths a likely triple homicide. Andrew Hintt’s landlord called 911 on Sunday, after the boy's mother requested a welfare check check. At the home, the police found the 31-year-old father and his two sons, 5 and 7, at their home in Belvidere, Belvidere Police announced at a Monday presser.
BELVIDERE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy