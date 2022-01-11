ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after a serious assault in Hendon left two men in hospital with injuries consistent with a stabbing

By Ryan Smith
Sunderland Echo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency services were called to reports of a serious assault on Gray Road in the Hendon area of Sunderland shortly after 3.15pm on Monday. Police attended the scene and found two men, aged 32 and 34, with injuries consistent with a stabbing – resulting in both of them needing treatment for...

