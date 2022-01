The Las Vegas Raiders battle it out against Cincinnati in the Wild Card round, and here is everything you need to get ready for the game. The Las Vegas Raiders punched their ticket to the playoffs this past Sunday night, playing an epic game against Los Angeles that ended with another game-winning field goal by Daniel Carlson. With that, the Silver and Black locked up the No. 5 seed in the AFC, an incredible accomplishment considering everything this team has been through on and off the field.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO