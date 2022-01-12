ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Men wanted for murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph in custody, sources say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Ih1b_0dj565MM00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The gunmen wanted for the murder of beloved Memphis rapper Young Dolph are now in custody, law enforcement sources confirmed to FOX 13 Memphis, WSB-TV’s sister station.

Three independent sources said the second suspected gunman, Cornelius Smith, was also arrested and booked into Shelby County Jail, charged with first-degree murder for a crime that occurred on Nov. 17, the day Young Dolph was killed.

Johnson’s arrest comes less than a week after the marshals identified him as one of the people responsible for the death of Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr.

A $15,000 reward for information leading to Johnson’s arrest was announced by the U.S. Marshals Service, who believe that Johnson was one of two people who opened fire on the famous rapper on Nov. 17, 2021, when he was inside of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard.

Johnson faces charges of first-degree murder and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000.

Smith is also charged with first-degree murder. The 33-year-old is also charged with attempted first-degree murder, unlawfully carrying or possessing a weapon, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000.

Prior to his alleged involvement in the murder of Young Dolph, Johnson, who reportedly raps under the stage name Straight Drop, was arrested for a triple shooting at Billy Hardwick’s All Star Lanes bowling alley on White Station Road in 2017.

But, Johnson’s five-year sentence for that shooting ended after just months when a judge OK’d his release.

“It’s called the Department of Corrections not the Department of Punishment,” said Judge Chris Craft of Shelby County Criminal Court, who approved the motion to suspend Johnson’s five-year prison sentence after he served a little more than five months.

Following Dolph’s killing, Atlanta artists took to social media to share their condolences at the loss of their friend and peer.

“This One Hurt,” rapper Quavo from Migos said.

Gucci Mane said, “this broke my heart.”

The city of Memphis renamed a street for Dolph in the same area where he grew up and also was gunned down.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tiffany Haddish charged with DUI in Georgia

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — (AP) — Tiffany Haddish was arrested Friday and charged with driving under the influence, authorities said. The actor and comedian was detained after Peachtree City Police got a call about 2:30 a.m. regarding a driver asleep at the wheel on a highway, Assistant Police Chief Matt Myers said in a news release. An officer saw a vehicle matching the caller's description and stopped Haddish as she pulled into the yard of a residence, Myers said.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

40 bags of fentanyl found at school where 13-year-old overdosed, police say

HARTFORD, Conn. — Authorities have recovered 40 bags of fentanyl from a school in Connecticut where a 13-year-old student overdosed Thursday, according to multiple reports. The student, a seventh-grader at the Sports and Medical Science Academy in Hartford, remained in grave condition Friday afternoon, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said, according to WTIC-TV. Two other students who were exposed to the drug were taken to the hospital after complaining of dizziness and were subsequently released, WFSB reported.
HARTFORD, CT
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
111K+
Followers
84K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy