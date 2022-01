Not every student musician can play their way onto the Tennessee Mid-State and All-State Bands and Orchestras, but more than 300 WCS students have done just that. Of the thousands of students who auditioned across Tennessee, 322 WCS students were selected or chosen as an alternate to one of these prestigious groups. Additionally, 38 WCS students were chosen for the All-State Band or Orchestra. Last year, 182 WCS students were selected for a Mid-State Band or Orchestra, and 37 students received All-State status.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO