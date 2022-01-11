Pfizer Says Omicron-Specific Vaccine Ready by March

Democrats reintroduce legislation to mail N95 masks to all Americans. With growing awareness that cloth and surgical masks just aren't cutting it against COVID-19, people are increasingly advocating for everyone to swap these face coverings for more useful N95 masks—and it's about time! Perhaps the advice to mask up in any way possible seemed wise at one point, but for a while now it hasn't been (to echo a popular COVID-era rallying cry) following the science. Research on mask effectiveness now suggests that certain masks—especially the cloth ones many people have been donning—do little more than provide a false sense of security, especially in the face of more transmissible COVID-19 variants like omicron.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO