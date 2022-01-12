ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit school district extends remote learning to late January

By Ethan Bakuli
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AAfyS_0dj55Xi000
Officials in the Detroit Public Schools Community District are closely watching infection rates in the city to determine how quickly students can return to in-person learning. | Di’Amond Moore / Detroit Free Press

Update: The Detroit school district on Wednesday evening formally announced an extension of the online learning period to Jan. 24 (or Jan. 31 at the latest) via social media and on the district’s website .

Detroit district students and educators likely won’t return to in-person learning until the end of January, Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said during a school board meeting Tuesday.

The update reflects the district’s temporary shift to online learning in light of a surge in COVID cases fueled by the omicron variant in Detroit and across the state. The number of cases continues to grow.

The district is tentatively targeting a return to classrooms by Jan. 24, or Jan. 31, depending on whether the city returns to a 10-20% infection rate, Vitti said. The city’s COVID positivity rate was at 37.6% on Jan. 6.

“Our hope is that in the next couple of days and weeks, it continues to go to a point that is more manageable for us to reopen schools,” Vitti said during Tuesday’s school board meeting.

The return to in-person learning will require mandatory employee COVID testing. In addition, student consent forms for weekly saliva testing are due by Jan. 31. If families do not complete permission forms before or on that date, their students will be transferred to the district’s virtual school.

The testing consent rate districtwide is 74%. The district will give families a grace period of one to two weeks following the Jan. 31 deadline to complete the consent form before students are officially moved to virtual school, Vitti added.

Students who can provide medical or religious reasons can be exempt from weekly testing.

Detroit district continues to see low attendance rates

Student attendance for the recent online learning days has fallen below the 75% attendance rate Michigan requires. Over the past three days, Vitti reported, the district saw 58%, 62%, and 70% student attendance rate for online learning. If districts fall below 75%, they can lose a portion of their state aid.

If this pattern continues, Vitti added, any future snow days or emergency closures will become online-learning days.

“The state grants us six days, we have already used up those days,” Vitti said. “This is not something I necessarily want to do, it’s something we have to do.”

Individual schools that have more than six days off, the superintendent added, may be subject to extended school hours.

“We can’t stay in this online space for any longer,” Vitti said.

A recent analysis of statewide student testing data from Michigan State University’s Education Policy Innovation Collaboration revealed that Michigan students who learned remotely for the majority of last school year learned less than those who learned in person.

The school district is also preparing to update its quarantine and contact tracing requirements to reflect new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that it changed its isolation guidelines in K-12 schools to line up with the CDC.

Subject to new guidance, the district’s quarantining period will be reduced for asymptomatic students and employees to five days, Vitti said. Currently, the district’s policy requires unvaccinated students to isolate for 7-10 days.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to make it clear that mandatory student testing doesn’t begin until Jan. 31 at the earliest, though the district plans a grace period of one to two weeks to allow parents to turn in consent forms.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

Can Chicago schools get 100% of students signed up for COVID testing?

As of Dec. 10, only 16 percent of Chicago Public School students opted in for school-based testing. | Max Herman for Chalkbeat. Chicago Public Schools has struggled from the outset to establish an effective school-based COVID testing program — a key component of the district’s strategy to keep campuses open safely and something it promised from the day schools opened last August.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Education
Detroit, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Government
Chalkbeat

These are the big Michigan education issues we’re watching in 2022

The pandemic will dominate Michigan’s top education issues of 2022. | Di’Amond Moore / Detroit Free Press. With COVID surging and a growing number of schools shifting to virtual learning, the first seven days of 2022 have provided an unsettling preview of what’s to come in education this year, when the continued struggle to recover from the pandemic will dominate.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Cdc#Covid#Omicron
Chalkbeat

Denver charter focused on inclusion for students with disabilities to close

REACH Charter School, an elementary school in Denver, will close at the end of this school year. | Courtesy of REACH Charter School. A Denver charter elementary school focused on fully including students with disabilities will close at the end of this school year due to staffing and academic challenges school leaders say were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
DENVER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Chalkbeat

Colorado graduation rates post slight dip amid pandemic

Graduation rates dropped more on average in Colorado school districts that serve a large number of students in poverty. | Lauren Miller for Chalkbeat. Data from the first graduating class of students to have gone an entire year through the pandemic shows variation and big disparities, but not huge drops in Colorado’s graduation rate.
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education.

 http://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy