Books & Literature

New Books: 11 January 2022

locusmag.com
 4 days ago

(Tor 978-1-250-30220-5, $29.99, 496pp, formats: hardcover, ebook, audio, January 11, 2022) Epic fantasy novel, the third in the Wake the Dragon series. Nations which have been at war for a thousand years must set aside generations of hatred to form an alliance against a new, more deadly, enemy. Bedford,...

locusmag.com

thecitymenus.com

Carrollton Author Releases New Book

Carrollton Author James Hughes recently released his new book, The Eye of The Storm. He tells us, "I've always been a reader, and from an early age a dream of mine was to have a book published." This story about two brothers is a captivating blend of science fiction, fantasy, and adventure.
CARROLLTON, GA
Kemmerer Gazette

Book review: ‘A New Day’

In his first children's book, "A New Day," Brad Meltzer and Caldecott Medal winner Dan Santat team up to share a powerful message of kindness and appreciation. Sunday, feeling very underappreciated, decides to quit. She no longer wants to give everyone else a free day to do whatever they want when she can't do what she wants. The other days have no choice but to advertise for a replacement. But Sunday will be difficult to replace. Applicants must be relaxing, committed, and above all else, "Must be able to give people good dreams and get along with others!"
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wvgazettemail.com

WV Book Team: Hot off the press -- new books for 2022

Winter sees a flurry of new book releases as people snuggle in for the season. The Book Team recommends these new fiction and nonfiction titles. Controversial and world-renowned Chinese artist, Ai Weiwei, has written a haunting and beautiful memoir about his exceptional life and that of his father, Ai Qing, who was a famous poet.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Harper's Bazaar

The Best, Buzziest New Books of 2022

Usually, the start of a new year brings a sense of optimism. This time around, the omicron variant of COVID-19 has knocked things off course a bit, but no matter what else 2022 brings, readers still have a great deal to look forward to. Just ask fans of Hanya Yanagihara, Jennifer Egan, and Ottessa Moshfegh—all of whom have new releases on the horizon. Here, we round up the 25 titles coming in 2022 that we're most excited to crack open.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
State
California State
Spotlight News

Voorheesville Public Library news: January Book Talk

We'll be discussing these books in January. -Books & Beyond – "The Stationary Shop" by Marjan Kamali, 11a.m., Jan. 19, virtual; – Fiction Book Discussion – "The Stationary Shop" by Marjan Kamali, 7p.m., Jan. 5, virtual; – Nonfiction Book Discussion – "Fifth Sum: A New History of the Aztecs'' by Camilla Townsend, 1p.m. and 7p.m., […]
VOORHEESVILLE, NY
whatsupmag.com

My Reading Picks: New Year, New Books

A New Year's Resolution does not have to be all about losing weight or being a better friend, it can be about bettering yourself. If you are still looking for the perfect New Year's Resolution to kick off your 2022, what about reading? Set a goal to read three books a month, or change up the genre you read. Put down the fantasy books and pick up a newspaper and read a couple more current event pieces, or put down everything that is going on today and lose yourself in a historical fiction novel. You know yourself better than anyone, how can you improve yourself with reading this year?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Suffolk News-Herald

New book helps overcome the past

A Nansemond River High School alumnus has a new book to help people overcome their past. Paul A. Henderson's new book "Slave No More: Conquering the Master Within" was released on Jan. 4 and is a parable that intertwines fiction and nonfiction stories. The story follows the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Rich Horton reviews short fiction: F&SF, Cossmass Infinities and Fusion Fragment

F&SF’s final 2021 issue is at hand. The marquee name is Nalo Hopkinson, the newest SFWA Grand Master, with her first appearance in the magazine. (One result of new editor Sheree Renee Thomas taking the helm has been lots of first appearances.) “Broad Dutty Water: A Sunken Story” is an example of “cli-fi,” but a science fiction writer’s approach to cli-fi – stuffed with extrapolation, social as well as mechanical. Indeed, though this story is set in a perilous future in which rising seas have drowned a great deal of land and humanity’s future is still uncertain, there are aspects here that seem almost utopian, from technologically mediated green growing practices to printed ultralight planes that fly themselves to brain implants that can give you night vision (and much more). The story built around it is a sea adventure: Jacquee has taken her “taz”‘s ultralight to get her latest implant surgery, and now she’s flying home, with her talking pig Lickchop. She’s already in trouble, she knows, and things get a lot worse when a storm blows up and her piloting skills aren’t enough to save the ultralight. Exciting stuff, and her survival is severely in question… though the deserted island she fetches up on does lead to an unusual discovery…. This is a strong story set in a milieu that has room for a lot more stories, and centered on a likable but far from sensible character.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

The Best Horror of the Year Call for Submissions

I am looking for stories and poetry from all branches of horror: supernatural, uncanny, sf horror, psychological, dark crime, terror tales, or anything else that might qualify. This is an all reprint anthology, so I’ll only consider material published in 2022. Deadline is December 1st 2022. Authors please confirm that your publishers are sending me review copies. If a book or magazine is coming out after my deadline, I’ll look at galleys or manuscripts. DO NOT WAIT UNTIL THE LAST MINUTE. The only excuse is if you’re a foreign publisher and shipping everything at one time saves postage. If you want your work to get a fair read, do not do this. I do not have time to carefully read a year’s worth of magazine issues and 10-20 original anthologies in two weeks.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Yakima Herald Republic

Book Scene: Need a New Year's resolution? Try these books

It’s 2022 now and with the new year many of us look to the future by trying to better ourselves. It’s an innately optimistic thing to do, and we all need an extra dose of optimism these days! With that in mind, we here at Inklings would like to share a few ideas for books that might help you fulfill your New Year’s resolutions.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Karen Burnham reviews short fiction: Beneath Ceaseless Skies, Clarkesworld, Tor.com and Strange Horizons

Beneath Ceaseless Skies is a strong, high-quality venue, week in and week out, but on anniversaries and big milestones editor Scott Andrews pulls out the stops. For the 13th Anniversary we get a double issue filled with magic. First up is “The Burning Girl” by Carrie Vaughn, an alternate history in which William the Conqueror is helped by Sir Gilbert who gathers to him people with extraordinary powers – what we’d think of as superpowers but deemed cursed at the time. The narrator is a girl with fire powers who had been confined to an abbey before Sir Gilbert’s arrival. His band of six individuals is enough to take York, but kings are not always faithful in their promises. It’s a lot of fun as well as being historically nuanced. From K.J. Parker we have “Stronger”, a reimagining of the Minotaur legend. The narrator, a young man from a prosperous family, lost his love to the lottery that chooses victims to be taken to the Black Island. We learn how this system came to be, and also about his theory that the Minotaur story can’t be real, that something else must be happening to the victims. He comes up with a plan to get himself to the Black Island, where there is even more weirdness to discover. Parker’s voice is always enjoyable in stories like these, full of matter-of-fact observations about the fantastic and bizarre worlds through which his characters move. R.K. Duncan brings us another tale rooted in Greek myth in “Nemesis and the Sorcerer”. Young Nikanor is a Cadmean scout and eager to prove himself to his erastes, Orios, on their mission to rescue a sorcerer and escort him from Spartan lands. The raid goes badly and they end up holed up in a tomb, where the sorcerer gives Nikanor access to the underworld to scout out potential escape routes. However, it is not safe to dabble with godlike powers when the gods are real. I feel like a lot of research went into this one. Finally there is “Song So Pure and Cruel” by March McCarron, based this time in Celtic mythology. A baby pooka is frightened out to sea and rescued by an incarnation of the Moon goddess Danu. They’re both young, and they grow up together, sharing in playful delights that evolve into a deep love. Their idyll is marred only by the Faerie King, who is determined that Danu should produce an heir for him, willingly or not. The story is told from the pooka’s point of view, which is charmingly impish, and I really like how both the voice and the character evolve at the end.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
Country
Cuba
locusmag.com

Colleen Mondor reviews Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood

Lauren Blackwood (Wednesday Books 978-1-250-78710-1, $18.99, hc 336pp) November 2021. The publicity materials for Lauren Blackwood’s Within These Wicked Walls describe the book as an “Ethiopian-inspired debut retelling of Jane Eyre.” If you aren’t a fan of Charlotte Bronte’s classic this might put you off the book, whereas, if you are a fan, you might be instantly concerned that the marketing machine is overreaching. My first job with this review, then, is to reassure everyone that not only does Within These Wicked Walls live up to the comparison, it is also an enthralling gothic tale that will appeal to readers with no knowledge of Thornfield Hall, destitute governesses, or, thank goodness, the cliched “mad woman in the attic.” Personally, I’m not a fan of Jane Eyre, but I have many positive things to say about Blackwood’s book. This is a novel that brings mystery, romance, bloody horror, and magic together with a fast-paced plot and dynamic setting and succeeds on every level. It works; the whole dark story works.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Simon Jimenez: Resonance

Simon Emmanuel Jimenez is a Filipino-American author born in 1989. He spent time in Canada and the Philippines growing up, and attended Emerson College, where he earned an MFA in creative writing. Jimenez has published short fiction in literary venues. Debut novel The Vanished Birds appeared in 2020, and was...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

People & Publishing Roundup, January 2022

JOHN VARLEY, 74, was hospitalized last year with COVID, pneumonia, and congestive heart failure, and received a diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He is home now, and expects to soon “be back at work on my next novel, a re-write and near total alteration of the horrible second draft of my first unpublished novel, Gas Giant.” Read his account here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
newschain

5 new books to read this week

From a sinister small-town mystery to an exploration on why we can't focus, take a look at this week's new releases…. 1. The Raptures by Jan Carson is published in hardback by Doubleday, priced £14.99 (£9.99). Available now. We arrive in The Raptures at a small...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Martinsville Bulletin

Start the new year reading these new library books

TODAY'S WORD is dox, listed this week by Merriam-Webster as the top word people have been looking up. Example: "That may sound straightforward enough — Facebook, like other platforms, wants to prevent users from being doxed or otherwise targeted for harassment — but the company says it needs help defining what information is considered 'publicly available.'" (Source: K. Bell, "Facebook asks the Oversight Board to help shape its doxing policy," June 15, engadget.com)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

CBBC Book Club - CBBC Book Club - January

Have you ever been so into your book that you can't put it down?. That exact kind of thing happens when we chat to awesome authors, we sometimes can't stop asking questions!. So, this month we're taking a look at some never before seen footage of the amazing...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SheKnows

Reese Witherspoon Just Announced Her January Book Club Pick — & It's The Perfect Read For The New Year

It's a new year, which means that our bookshelves are beckoning for a few more additions to our own mini libraries. We've relied on some of our favorite famous bookworms to recommend new works of fiction to us throughout 2021, and 2022 will be no different. Just yesterday, Reese Witherspoon shared one of her favorite holiday reads — and it recently landed on Amazon! Witherspoon's latest literary obsession is Honor by Thrity Umrigar, a harrowing tale of a woman reconnecting with and being challenged by her roots. As Witherspoon describes in the caption to her Instagram post announcing the novel as her...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
expressnews.com

Editor’s picks: 10 best new books to read in January by ‘Succession’ star Brian Cox, historian Stephen Harrigan, Hanya Yanagihara and more

If you resolved to read more books this year, why not start with one of these? Notable new books in January include a coming-of-age novel by Texas author Stephen Harrigan and a memoir by "Succession" star Brian Cox. "Olga Dies Dreaming," Xochitl Gonzalez (Flatiron Books, $27.99): Gonzalez is...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

