The U.S. Department of Education has announced a 90-day extension of the pause on student loan repayment, interest and collections through May 1, 2022. The extension will allow the administration to assess the impacts of the Omicron variant on student borrowers and provide additional time for borrowers to plan for the resumption of payments and reduce the risk of delinquency and defaults after restart. The department will continue its work to transition borrowers smoothly back into repayment, including by improving student loan servicing.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO