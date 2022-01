While the events of January 6, 2021, are now more than a year old, for Representative Madison Cawthorn, 26, the youngest member of Congress, they may be only just beginning. The Republican of North Carolina, who spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the riot at the Capitol, now finds himself at the center of a constitutional challenge that could end his political career just as it’s getting started.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO