Freeman allergy clinic offers expanded services

By Andre Louque
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JxtPe_0dj54E9E00
KOAM Image

JOPLIN, Mo. – Freeman Health System expands its services with a new clinic designed for allergy sufferers.

The new Freeman Allergy Clinic now offers five-day-a-week access to allergy shots and other services. It is located at 702 East 34th St. in suite 102.

“This new office will allow us to serve more patients and means those who need weekly allergy shots have easy access,” said Dr. Nathan Box, Freeman Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialist. “As an otolaryngologist who also specializes in allergies, I can help patients of all ages determine if their symptoms are caused by allergens, or infections or diseases that might require surgery and a higher level of care.”

Dr. Box is a fellow of the American Academy of Otolaryngic Allergy (AA0A). The AAoA represents board-certified otolaryngologists who devote part of their practice to allergic disease. Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Morris staffs the clinic daily.

“With this new clinic, we will also expand our level of allergy testing to include more foods, outdoor and household allergens,” said Dr. Box. “The demand for allergy care is increasing, and this office allows us to serve more patients so they don’t have to travel for appointments.”

No referral is necessary. To make an appointment, contact Freeman Allergy Clinic at 417.347.6760.

