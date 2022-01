The Bucknell women's swimming & diving team routed Loyola (Md.), 230-70, on Friday afternoon at the Mangione Pool at the Fitness & Aquatics Center. The Bison (7-1, 5-1 PL) won 15 of the 16 events contested en route to their commanding victory over the Greyhounds (3-2, 3-2 PL). Notably, they have posted an incredible 28-3 (21-3 PL) record in dual meets dating back to the 2018-19 campaign; all three of their losses came to reigning Patriot League champion Navy.

