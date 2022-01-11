Fluor Endowed Chair at Clemson University

DANIEL J. EPSTEIN DEPT. OF INDUSTRIAL & SYSTEMS ENGINEERING. The University of Southern California, one of the nation's top research universities, seeks a candidate for a teaching position (Lecturer or higher rank) to teach undergraduate and graduate students in courses offered by the Daniel J. Epstein Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering in the USC Viterbi School of Engineering. This is a full-time, benefits-eligible teaching faculty position on the non-tenure track. The USC Viterbi School is committed to increasing the diversity of its faculty and welcomes applications from women, individuals from racial/ethnic populations demographically underrepresented in engineering, veterans, and individuals with disabilities. Competitive candidates will have the training and experience to teach effectively in a highly-ranked department that advances undergraduate students through an accredited BS degree program and graduate students enrolled in world-class MS and PhD programs.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO