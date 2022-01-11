ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fluor Endowed Chair at Clemson University

The Department of Industrial Engineering at Clemson University seeks applications and nominations for the Fluor Endowed Chair to start August 2022. The position is supported by a $4M endowment created by Fluor Corporation and the State of South Carolina. The Endowed Chair is the highest faculty designation at Clemson...

