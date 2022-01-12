Times Theater sends grant application for renovations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Bringing back the good times, those behind renovating Rockford’s old Times Theater thanked the community for their support.

The historic theater on N. Main Street was built in 1938, but has sat empty for the past 20 years. The plan is to bring the theater back to life by turning it into a multi-use entertainment venue.

More than 1,200 people signed a petition asking the state for a $3 million grant, and Joseph James Partners submitted that grant application on Monday.

The project is expected to coast a total of $16 million.

