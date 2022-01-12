ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Angelou Is the First Black Woman to Be Featured on a Quarter

By Sandra Song
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaya Angelou is the first Black woman to be featured on a quarter. On Monday, the US Mint announced that the first coins from their American Women Quarters Program had been shipped out and would be put into circulation later this month. And the first boundary-breaking women to be on these...

