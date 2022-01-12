ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police ID 14 of 17 killed in Bronx high-rise fire; vigil honors the victims

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ajbPu_0dj50wgg00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Community members, elected officials and more braved freezing temperatures Tuesday to hold a candlelight vigil to honor the 17 victims and dozens injured in Sunday’s deadly fire at a Bronx high-rise, as officials identified more than a dozen of those lost.

Officials have identified the following victims:

Sera Janneh, 27
Seydou Toure, 12
Haouwa Mahamadou, 5
Haji Dukary, 49
Haja Dukureh, 37
Mustapha Dukureh, 12
Fatoumata Dukureh, 5
Fatoumata Drammeh, 50
Mariam Dukureh, 11
Foutmala Drammeh, 21
Muhammed Drammeh, 12
Nyumaaisha Drammeh, 19
Omar Jambang, 6
Fatoumata Tunkara, 43

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oySvJ_0dj50wgg00
City Comptroller Brad Lander speaks during Tuesday night's vigil flanked by other state officials, including New York Attorney General Letitia James Photo credit Roger Stern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9B7h_0dj50wgg00
City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams speaks during Tuesday night's vigil. Photo credit Roger Stern/1010 WINS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrienne Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#High Rise#The Bronx#Fdny#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy