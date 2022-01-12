Police ID 14 of 17 killed in Bronx high-rise fire; vigil honors the victims

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Community members, elected officials and more braved freezing temperatures Tuesday to hold a candlelight vigil to honor the 17 victims and dozens injured in Sunday’s deadly fire at a Bronx high-rise, as officials identified more than a dozen of those lost.

Officials have identified the following victims:

Sera Janneh, 27

Seydou Toure, 12

Haouwa Mahamadou, 5

Haji Dukary, 49

Haja Dukureh, 37

Mustapha Dukureh, 12

Fatoumata Dukureh, 5

Fatoumata Drammeh, 50

Mariam Dukureh, 11

Foutmala Drammeh, 21

Muhammed Drammeh, 12

Nyumaaisha Drammeh, 19

Omar Jambang, 6

Fatoumata Tunkara, 43

City Comptroller Brad Lander speaks during Tuesday night's vigil flanked by other state officials, including New York Attorney General Letitia James Photo credit Roger Stern