Police ID 14 of 17 killed in Bronx high-rise fire; vigil honors the victims
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Community members, elected officials and more braved freezing temperatures Tuesday to hold a candlelight vigil to honor the 17 victims and dozens injured in Sunday’s deadly fire at a Bronx high-rise, as officials identified more than a dozen of those lost.
Officials have identified the following victims:
Sera Janneh, 27
Seydou Toure, 12
Haouwa Mahamadou, 5
Haji Dukary, 49
Haja Dukureh, 37
Mustapha Dukureh, 12
Fatoumata Dukureh, 5
Fatoumata Drammeh, 50
Mariam Dukureh, 11
Foutmala Drammeh, 21
Muhammed Drammeh, 12
Nyumaaisha Drammeh, 19
Omar Jambang, 6
Fatoumata Tunkara, 43
