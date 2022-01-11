ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Interferon Use in Patients with Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard T. Silver, MD, discusses which patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms may derive the most benefit from recombinant interferon alpha, based on prior research in the chronic myeloid leukemia space and in patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms. Richard T. Silver, MD,...

Medscape News

COVID-19 May Promote Tumor Development in Patients With Cancer

The study covered in this summary was published on medRxiv.org as a preprint and has not yet been peer reviewed. Cancer patients exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection experience persistent increases in cytokines, chemokines and (angiogenic) growth factors (CCGs) over and above those seen in unexposed patients, indicates a Belgian analysis of serial blood samples.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Antihistamines Associated With Improved Immunotherapy Response in Patients With Cancer

Commonly used medications may influence responses to checkpoint inhibitors among patients with cancer. Treatment with antihistamines was associated with improved responses to immune checkpoint inhibitors, according to a study published in Cancer Cell. The investigators demonstrated that the histamine receptor H1 (HRH1) acts in tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) to suppress T cell activation in the tumor microenvironment.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

NCCN Aids Oncologists in the Diagnosis and Treatment of Rare Histiocytic Neoplasms

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Ronald S. Go, MD, discussed the new guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of histiocytic neoplasms, challenges with managing the disease, and toxicity management. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) recently released Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology for histiocytic neoplasms to provide recommendations for...
ROCHESTER, MI
targetedonc.com

Treating a Patient at Endometrial Cancer Relapse

Brian M. Slomovitz, MD, MS, FACOG: When we talk about endometrial cancers that relapse, it’s important to note that there are different subsets, or different types of endometrial cancer. The relapse rate is based on the histological subtype. Women who have endometroid fall under the type 1 endometrial cancers, which are those that are hormonally driven. Their chance of treatment alone with a hysterectomy is 80% to 90%. Occasionally, we give adjuvant therapy, or immediate therapy after surgery, which may include radiation or chemotherapy. In total, 10% to 15% may recur from their disease and may require more systemic therapy. The more aggressive histological subtypes are primarily uterine serous cancers, carcinosarcomas, and clear-cell carcinomas. They make up a minority, about 10% of endometrial disease, but count for 50% to 60% of recurrences due to this disease. It’s much more common for those patients to require systemic therapy. It’s also important to note that the rates of endometrial cancer are rising in this country, and a lot of that is because environmental factors like obesity. Obesity drives the pathogenesis of endometrial cancer.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interferon#Myeloid Leukemia#Weill Cornell Medicine#Disease#Md#Cml
targetedonc.com

Shammo Debates the Triggers for Treatment of Patients With High-Risk Myelofibrosis

During a Targeted Oncology case-based virtual event, Jamile M. Shammo, MD, discussed testing, risk assessment, and therapy for patients with high-risk myelofibrosis. SHAMMO: I always [go for bone marrow testing] because MF is one of those entities [for which] you must demonstrate fibrosis by doing a bone marrow biopsy. Granted,...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Targeted Therapy Responses by Lymphoma Subgroup

Mark Roschewski, MD, discusses how different large cell lymphoma subtypes may respond to different therapies. Mark Roschewski, MD, senior clinician, Lymphoid Malignancies Branch, Center of Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute, discusses how different large cell lymphoma subtypes may respond to different therapies. According to Roschewski, preclinical models have found that...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Socinski Evaluates Rationale for Treatment Options in Patients With Rare Driver Mutations in Lung Cancer

During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Mark A. Socinski, MD, discussed how to approach treating patients with lung cancer with rare mutations that can be targeted by certain treatments. CARTWRIGHT: Usually I do molecular testing on everybody, [and it’s] typically next-generation sequencing [NGS]—typically Foundation or something like that....
CANCER
pharmatimes.com

New blood test can identify presence of cancer

The test is a technological first in determining the metastatic status of a cancer without using prior insight of the primary cancer presented. Cancer researchers at the University of Oxford have developed a new type of blood test, which can be used to detect a range of cancers. The test...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Rusfertide Lowers Hematocrit in Patients With Polcythemia Vera

With rusfertide, clinical trial investigators are poised to fill a clinical gap by addressing iron deficiency in patients with polycythemia vera. Iron metabolism normalization is key mechanism of action of the synthetic mimetic of hepcidin, rusfertide (PTG-300), which has been shown to help achieve hematocrit control in patients with polycythemia vera (PV) without the need for periodic therapeutic phlebotomy.1.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clonal evolution in patients developing therapy-related myeloid neoplasms following autologous stem cell transplantation

Clonal hematopoiesis (CH) denotes somatic mutations in genes related to myeloid neoplasms present at any variant allele frequency (VAF). Clonal hematopoiesis is associated with increasing age and with a factor 6 increase in the risk of developing therapy-related myeloid neoplasms (tMNs) following autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT). However, the impact of specific mutations on progression from CH to tMN has yet to be unraveled, and it remains unclear whether mutations directly impact or even drive the development of tMN. We performed deep sequencing in longitudinal samples from a cohort of 12 patients with either multiple myeloma or lymphoma who developed tMN following ASCT. Nine patients had one or more mutations that could be tracked longitudinally. Seven patients had clonal expansion from time of ASCT to diagnosis of tMN. Of these, six patients had CH at VAF"‰<"‰2% at baseline. The median VAF of non-DNMT3A clones increased from 1% (IQR 0.7%"“10.0%) at time of ASCT to 37% (IQR 17%"“47%) at tMN diagnosis (P"‰="‰0.002), while DNMT3A clones showed quiescent trajectories (P"‰="‰0.625). Our data provide evidence to support the hypothesis that the development of tMN following ASCT is likely instigated by CH present at VAFs as low as 0.5%, detectable years before tMN onset.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Choueiri Looks at the Use of Newer Regimens in Advanced RCC

During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Toni K. Choueiri, MD, discussed treatment options using immune checkpoint inhibitors in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. Targeted OncologyTM: What treatment options exist for relapsed or stage IV clear cell RCC in patients like this one with poor or intermediate risk?. CHOUEIRI:...
CANCER
asapland.com

Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Stages

The symptoms of bladder cancer are very similar to those of other types. If you have any of these problems, you need to see your doctor right away to get the appropriate treatment. Bladder cancer is considered in various stages depending on where it started in the bladder and its...
CANCER
asapland.com

Esophageal Cancer Symptoms

Esophageal cancer symptoms are the first way to identify esophageal cancer. It is a dangerous disease, which affects the esophagus. The esophagus performs functions like swallowing food, breathing, and speaking correctly. Early detection of this cancer allows curing it successfully. Symptoms of Esophageal Cancer:. Esophageal cancer symptoms depend on the...
CANCER
studyfinds.org

Common herbs may hold key to breakthrough tumor-killing cancer treatment

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Could the key to new cancer treatments lie in common Mediterranean herbs? Those who swear by natural remedies may be happy to learn that scientists say they’ve discovered an herbal recipe that could lead to a breakthrough in the fight against cancer. Cancer remains...
CANCER
healio.com

Machine learning score using stress CMR may predict death in patients with CAD

A score derived from machine learning that included information from stress cardiac magnetic resonance effectively predicted 10-year all-cause death in patients with known or suspected CAD, researchers reported at EuroEcho 2021. “This is the first study to show that machine learning with clinical parameters plus stress cardiac magnetic resonance (CMR)...
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Looking Toward the Future of Endometrial Cancer Management

Brian M. Slomovitz, MD, MS, FACOG: The future is bright for the treatment of endometrial cancer. We’re going to move toward biomarker-driven therapies for all patients. What do I mean by that? We’re going to be doing studies in newly diagnosed patients, eliminating chemotherapy and giving immunotherapies—or hormonal therapies, for that matter—based on biomarker-driven profile. In a world of immunotherapies, we’ve done a great job with lenvatinib in combination with pembrolizumab, but there are other ongoing studies looking at newer combinations of biomarker-driven therapies with immunotherapy to better the response rates and cure this disease.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Venook Compares the Data Behind Treatment Decisions in Relapsed/Refractory Metastatic CRC

During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Alan Venook, MD, professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, discussed the data related to regorafenib therapy for relapsed/refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. Targeted OncologyTM: What are the triggers to switch therapy in metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC)?. VENOOK: Patients typically get...
CANCER
reviewofoptometry.com

Evaluating Patients with Neurodevelopmental Conditions

This series explores how both innate and acquired elements of identity manifest in the clinic:. Neurodevelopmental conditions are defined as chronic mental or physical impairments that occur at conception or shortly after birth. These impairments continue indefinitely, and individuals can present with varying functional abilities. Early identification and intervention are important to offering individuals who are differently abled the best opportunity to develop to their fullest potential.
HEALTH

