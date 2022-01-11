ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huskies Offer Oregon Decommit from Portland

By Dan Raley
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JS3zk_0dj4xwgv00

Considering what's happened recently, Emar'rion Winston is the kind of football recruit who would be welcomed as enthusiastically as any by the University of Washington fan base.

He said goodbye to Oregon.

A 6-foot-3, 240-pound linebacker from Portland's Central Catholic High School, Winston pulled his commitment from the Ducks in early December once Mario Cristobal moved on to coach Miami.

He hasn't shown any signs of reconsidering his decision either.

On Monday, UW recruiters extended the class of 2022 recruit a scholarship offer and will wait to see where it lands. He has Florida, USC, UCLA, Arizona State and Nevada pursuing him, as well.

After recently losing receivers coach Junior Adams and defensive tackle Taki Taimani to the Ducks, the Huskies would have a certain amount of extra satisfaction if they were able to sign Winston.

Winston is a unique player who helped lead Central Catholic to a 15-0 season and a 6A state championship. Against Tualatin in the title game, he picked up a fumbled snap and ran 60 yards for the opening score in the first quarter of the Rams' 44-14 victory.

More strong rather than speedy but always a big hitter, he could be moved to an edge rusher position if necessary as a collegian.

Winston also holds strong family ties to the college game. He's the younger brother of former Oregon linebacker La’Mar Winston (2016-19) and current USC Trojans edge-rusher Eli’Jah Winston (2018 to date).

“I’m getting a phone call [from La’Mar] every night after a game whether I look really good or really bad, and when I do look really bad I’m told that,” Winston told scorebooklive.com. “Having brothers has really given me the opportunity to soak up a lot of information and ask thousands of questions, because my brothers are football players and leaders as well. They’ve gotten me to never settle."

