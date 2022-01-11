ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Fantasy Insider: Sony Open in Hawaii

PGA Tour
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the second week of the calendar year, so you know what that means. We’re at full strength all the way to the FedExCup Playoffs. Of course, the golfers who contribute to our performances can balance their schedules, but gamers don’t have time for that. We wouldn’t want it any different,...

www.pgatour.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bryson DeChambeau: I don’t want to be a super-controversial figure

Bryson DeChambeau insists he does not want to be a “super-controversial” figure after a difficult season which made him feel like walking away from the game.DeChambeau was never far from the headlines in 2021 due to his ongoing feud with Brooks Koepka, missing the Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19 and a public spat with equipment sponsors Cobra during the Open Championship which saw him accused of acting “like an eight-year-old”.The 2020 US Open champion told the New York Post in December that there was a point last year when he “felt like I wanted to leave the game”, but...
GOLF
AFP

Two eagles lift Henley to Sony Open clubhouse lead

Russell Henley fired two eagles in a seven-under-par 63 on Friday to take a three-shot clubhouse lead midway through the second round of the US PGA Tour Sony Open in Hawaii. Henley, who started the day tied for second behind defending champion Kevin Na, opened with a birdie on the 10th hole at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, and after a bogey at the 16th he kickstarted his round at the 18th, where he holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle. He gave back a stroke with a bogey at the first, then picked up six strokes in his last six holes -- a storming finish capped by a 29-foot eagle at the par-five ninth. "Nice to finish like that," Henley said. "I don't remember the last time I had two eagles in the same round, but it's definitely exciting."
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Hawaii State
Pro Golf Weekly

WATCH: Jim Furyk Makes Hole-in-One at Sony Open in Hawaii

Jim Furyk opened with an 8-under 62 at Waialae Country Club, and sits atop the early leaderboard at the Sony Open in Hawaii. The 51-year-old Furyk highlighted his first day in Honolulu with a hole-in-one on the par-3 17th hole. “I’ve always loved being here,” said Furyk, who includes the...
GOLF
PGA Tour

Power Rankings: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay

England's Harry Hall showed strong form on the PGA TOUR last fall, and he'll aim to earn his first TOUR card via the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour. (James Gilbert/Getty Images) Welcome to the opening event of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season!. For this week and the next 25 events,...
GOLF
PGA Tour

Keita Nakajima: Five Things to Know

Through two rounds of the Sony Open in Hawaii one name sneaking up the leaderboard might not be familiar to most golf fans. But 21-year-old Japanese star Keita Nakajima is a name you’ll want to remember. Rounds of 67-64 have the world no.1 amateur, who is trying to follow...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
PGA Tour

Marty Dou chases PGA TOUR return, something greater as season begins

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season begins Sunday at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay. China’s Marty Zecheng Dou seeks a PGA TOUR return, but he’s chasing something greater as well. “Now, the goal is to promote golf in China … even if it’s a...
GOLF
PGA Tour

The clubs Keita Nakajima is using at the Sony Open in Hawaii

Keita Nakajima is tied for fifth place heading into the weekend at the Sony Open in Hawaii. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR) Keita Nakajima, the world’s top-ranked amateur, is making noise at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He is tied for fifth place at the halfway point after shooting 64 on Friday. Click here to learn more about the promising prospect from Japan, who also has won the Asia-Pacific Amateur and on the Japan Tour. He also is signed on to be part of the newly-announced Netflix documentary and will have starts in three majors this year. Below are the clubs that Nakajima is using this week at Waialae:
GOLF
PGA Tour

Hideki Matsuyama surge keeps Russell Henley on toes at Sony Open

HONOLULU – Hideki Matsuyama was wondering how Russell Henley feels sleeping on a lead after the Masters champion surged towards the top in the third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii. But he didn’t expect as honest an answer to come from the American himself. “It’s tough....
GOLF
calgolfnews.com

Henley Makes Two Eagles in 63, Leads Li by Three Strokes at Sony Open in Hawaii

Russell Henley showed again that he knows his way around Waialae Country Club. The 32-year-old Henley made eagles on the last hole of each nine while shooting seven-under par 63 to take a three-stroke lead over Haotong Li of China midway through the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu. “I’ve...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japan Golf Tour#Sony Open In Hawaii#The American Express#Pga
PGA Tour

How to watch Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii gets underway Sunday from Waialae Country Club. Russell Henley leads the way at 18-under, two shots ahead of Hideki Matsuyama. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
GOLF
PGA Tour

Matt Jones clears anchoring concern to make great par at Sony Open

HONOLULU – Australian Matt Jones was getting attention last week after a record breaking 23 under weekend in Maui, but even a favorable ruling and resulting great par save in Honolulu wasn’t enough to get the two-time PGA TOUR winner to the weekend. Jones hit his approach shot...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy