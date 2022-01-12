ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroud Township, PA

Ice rink opens for the season in Stroud Township

By Sydney Kostus
 3 days ago

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The ice skating rink at Jay Albertson Park in Stroud Township is now open for the winter.

The rink is located behind the township municipal building on North 5th Street. Hockey nets are provided by the township, but all types of skaters are welcome.

Township officials say the rink is open seven days a week as long as the ice is safe to skate on.

