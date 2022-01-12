Altoona woman jailed for sexually assaulting woman in hotel room, state police say

ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say an Altoona woman is being charged for sexually assaulting another woman in a hotel room.

According to state police, 25-year-old Christine Lostaglia is facing charges related to sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.

Troopers say a woman reported being sexually assaulted by Lostaglia in Aug. of 2020.

According to a criminal complaint, the woman told troopers that Lostaglia and a man picked her up from her home and the three of them went to the Relax Inn located at 2752 E. Pleasant Valley Boulevard in Antis Township.

After securing a room, the woman explained, Lostaglia and the man began having sex on a separate bed, the complaint says.

Lostaglia then got into the woman’s bed and began sexually assaulting her, the complaint says.

Troopers say Lostaglia later sent text messages to the alleged victim apologizing for what she did and asking if she committed rape.

Lostaglia is being held in the Blair County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.