FORECAST: Soon, temps trend milder... then more Artic air and a costal storm!

It is a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Day as the snow continues to fall from overnight. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon as heavy snowfall and gusty winds, near 40 mph, could make for limited visibility. As always, the recommendation is to stay home, if possible and to exercise caution if you must travel. The snow should come to an end from north to south across the city around lunchtime. Temperatures will hover in the low-20s for much of the day before heading to near single-digits overnight.
