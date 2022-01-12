ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Soon, temps trend milder... then more Artic air and a costal storm!

Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe worst of this Arctic blast is almost behind...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arctic Blast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS DFW

Friday Wind Advisory Leads Into Weekend Cold Front & Possible Snow Flurries In North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Weather-wise, there will be a lot going on in North Texas over the next 72 hours. Who is ready for another arctic plunge?! Well, if you are not, you have one last warm day with highs in the lower 70s. Friday we see more clouds in North Texas and breezy southerly winds — gusting to 30 mph. Our little mountain climber here is going right to the very tippy tip-top this afternoon! If you think today is windy, just wait until tomorrow. A Wind Advisory is in effect for North Texas starting tonight at 9:00 until 6:00 p.m....
DALLAS, TX
WETM 18 News

Active Weather Weekend Ahead with low wind chills to begin the weekend and chance of snow to end it

Friday 10:00 PM Forecast AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 14TH: 34° AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 14TH: 16° FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:31 AM FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:01 PM Friday started off cold with overcast skies and temperatures right at or around freezing. Now there are multiple weather hazards in place as we head into the weekend. After an arctic front moved […]
ENVIRONMENT
1011now.com

Saturday Forecast: A chill in the air...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As a storm system slides through our area and then exits off to the south and east...seasonably chilly air and gusty north winds will be in place for the first-half of your weekend... Your Friday night forecast will include much colder temperatures...north winds of 25-to-35 mph...
LINCOLN, NE
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: Dangerously Cold Wind Chills This Morning & Tracking A Coastal Storm For Monday!

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties through this morning. Temperatures combined with the wind could feel as low as -10 to -20! That's dangerously cold. As of 8am this morning, temperatures are in the single digits and even subzero in the NW corner of our state but with a blustery NW wind ushering in arctic air- it actually FEELS like it is in the negatives all across our state! Although it seems like a good day to be snuggled with several blankets on- if you have to head out the door bundle up with SEVERAL layers. As a reminder- wind chills this cold could cause frostbite on exposed skin within 30 minutes or more.
WINDHAM, CT
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Snow and cold temps for the first big winter storm of the season

It is a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Day as the snow continues to fall from overnight. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon as heavy snowfall and gusty winds, near 40 mph, could make for limited visibility. As always, the recommendation is to stay home, if possible and to exercise caution if you must travel. The snow should come to an end from north to south across the city around lunchtime. Temperatures will hover in the low-20s for much of the day before heading to near single-digits overnight.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy