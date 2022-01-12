FORECAST: Soon, temps trend milder... then more Artic air and a costal storm!

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties through this morning. Temperatures combined with the wind could feel as low as -10 to -20! That's dangerously cold. As of 8am this morning, temperatures are in the single digits and even subzero in the NW corner of our state but with a blustery NW wind ushering in arctic air- it actually FEELS like it is in the negatives all across our state! Although it seems like a good day to be snuggled with several blankets on- if you have to head out the door bundle up with SEVERAL layers. As a reminder- wind chills this cold could cause frostbite on exposed skin within 30 minutes or more.

WINDHAM, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO