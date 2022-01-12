ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Safe Haven Ministries working to help human trafficking victims

By Michele DeSelms
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sEuXl_0dj4sMB400

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Safe Have Ministries in Grand Rapids is focused on spreading awareness about the problem and about the resources that are available to help victims.

Executive Director Rachel VerWys says Safe Haven is expanding its crisis response services, including emergency safe shelter and telehealth, to serve survivors of human trafficking.

A recent survey shows that the average age of entry for victims in West Michigan is 15. The organization has a grant to work with school districts to increase understanding of what a healthy relationship looks like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZnZL_0dj4sMB400

Anyone who needs help can connect with Safe Haven Ministries through their 24/7 crisis phone line by calling or texting 616.452.6664 or online at safehavenministries.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOOD TV8

Battle Creek nonprofits to host racial healing events, vaccine clinic

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — As Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches Monday, many West Michigan nonprofits and organizations are partnering up to commemorate the legacy he left behind and his teachings on equality for all. In Battle Creek, activities hosted by the local Coalition for Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation include a ‘Race to […]
BATTLE CREEK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safe Haven#Weather#West Michigan#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy