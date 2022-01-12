Safe Haven Ministries working to help human trafficking victims

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Safe Have Ministries in Grand Rapids is focused on spreading awareness about the problem and about the resources that are available to help victims.

Executive Director Rachel VerWys says Safe Haven is expanding its crisis response services, including emergency safe shelter and telehealth, to serve survivors of human trafficking.

A recent survey shows that the average age of entry for victims in West Michigan is 15. The organization has a grant to work with school districts to increase understanding of what a healthy relationship looks like.

Anyone who needs help can connect with Safe Haven Ministries through their 24/7 crisis phone line by calling or texting 616.452.6664 or online at safehavenministries.org .

