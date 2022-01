The Oregon Health Authority Updates Isolation and Quarantine Guidance Per the CDC. The Oregon Health Authority has adopted the new isolation and quarantine guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In announcing the change to a 5-day isolation period, the CDC has cited that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of the illness, generally in 1 to 2 days prior to the onset of symptoms and 2 to 3 days after the onset of symptoms. Various studies pre-dating the emergence of the Omicron variant indicated an infectious period ranging from 3 to 9 days after symptom onset.

