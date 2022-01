(The Center Square) – Arizona has two months to let schools force mask mandates or risk losing its share of COVID-19 aid from the federal government. In a letter from the U.S. Treasury Department sent to Gov. Doug Ducey’s office Friday, the Treasury reiterated its position stated in October 2021, warning that the state is using federal COVID-19 relief funds improperly and risks forfeiting part of the $4.2 billion the state received last year.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO